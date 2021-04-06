Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley to drop solo EP next week

Warner Music Nashville

Brian Kelley is riding the waves with his debut solo EP.

On Tuesday, the Florida Georgia Line star announced that he is releasing a four-song EP, BK’s Wave Pack, on April 13, his first solo project under his new partnership with Warner Music Nashville.

The beach-themed project opens with “Beach Cowboy,” which the Florida native refers to as “a way of life and state of mind,” followed by “Made by the Water,” “Party on the Beach” and “Sunday Service in the Sand.” All of the songs are co-written and co-produced by Brian.

“I’m so excited to ride this wave with y’all. My Wave Pack EP is a snapshot into my world and the life I’m living, whether it’s a little party on the beach, or a little Sunday service in the sand,” the singer says. “And you don’t always have to be on the sand or by the water, you can take the vibe with you wherever you go.”

The news of the EP comes hot on the heels of FGL’s latest single, “Long Live,” becoming the duo’s 18th #1 hit.

