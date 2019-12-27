Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard celebrates daughter’s second birthday with sweet tribute

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesChildhood flies by for parents, especially for busy dads like Florida Georgia Line duo member Tyler Hubbard.

In a sweet social media post, the singer celebrated his daughter’s second birthday, reflecting that he can’t believe how grown up she’s gotten.

In fact, in the midst of all the Christmas and birthday festivities, Tyler didn’t get a chance to post his thoughts until a couple days later. His daughter, Olivia Rose, officially turned two on Dec. 23.

“Happy birthday to our little snowboard rippin, big girl bed sleeping, pee pee’n in the potty, very independent, beautiful inside and out, traveling, up-down singing, dirt bike watching, princess loving nugget,” the “Blessings” singer wrote. “I can’t believe you’re already two.”

Tyler also shared a snapshot of his daughter wearing a tiara and pink bow in her hair, posing with a sign that reads “2 Years.” Another image shows Olivia smiling and suited up for a day of snowboarding.

This year’s holiday season has been even sweeter, and more hectic, for the country superstar and his family. Tyler and his wife, Hayley, welcomed their second child in August: A boy this time, named Luca.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.