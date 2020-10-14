Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard confirms vasectomy

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It appears that Tyler Hubbard experienced two major life changes recently.

The Florida Georgia Line star and his wife Hayley Hubbard confirmed to People that following the birth of their third child last month, son Atlas, Tyler has received a vasectomy.

“We’re beyond grateful for our three babies and feel confident that we’re done having children of our own,” the couple says in a joint statement.

Tyler and Hayley add that they’ve long considered adoption and feel that, for the time being, their family is complete with three children.

“We’ve always felt that we would like to adopt one day, if the Lord opens that door and the timing is right,” the Hubbard’s continue. “But for now our hands are full and we are so thankful.”

The couple further confirmed the news when Hayley posted a series of candid photos on Instagramattempting to wrangle the family together for a photoshoot, with viewers quick to spot that Tyler had a bag of frozen peas on his groin area.

According to screenshots from the comment section obtained by People, David Nail‘s wife Catherineinquired “what are the peas for??” Hayley replying back using only the scissors and crying laughing emojis.

Hayley gave birth to Atlas on September 24. He joins the couple’s one-year-old son, Lucca, and two-year-old daughter, Olivia.

By Cillea Houghton

