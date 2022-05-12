Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard kicks off his solo career by announcing a new album + single

EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard, one half of the about-to-go-on-hiatus duo Florida Georgia Line, is starting something new.

Earlier this month, Tyler announced that he has signed as a solo artist to EMI Nashville, and he’s not wasting time when it comes to putting out new music. On Thursday, he shared that he’s got a solo album coming out, and he’s been working on it for over a year.

The first single off that project is called “5 Foot 9,” and it’ll be available to hear starting May 20. Tyler wrote the song with Jaren Johnston — of The Cadillac Three — and in-demand Nashville songwriter Chase McGill.

“Songwriting is central to everything I do as an artist,” Tyler explains of the new track. “It has allowed me to connect with fans for many years, and I’m excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career.”

Florida Georgia Line announced that they were going on hiatus back in February, but Tyler hasn’t been taking much time off. He co-wrote Little Big Town’s current single, “Hell Yeah,” and wrote and sang on the Thomas Rhett-led “Death Row,” along with Russell Dickerson.

FGL fans still have a handful of chances to see the duo share a stage this year: They’ve got seven festival dates booked, including the upcoming Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, next month.

