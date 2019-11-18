Florida Gov. DeSantis Rolls out $91 Billion State Budget

Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out his proposed $91 billion state budget on Monday and it’s big news for teachers.

It includes $603 million to bring the minimum annual salary for all teachers in Florida to $47,500, making Florida second in the nation for teacher salaries, DeSantis said.

Florida Gov. DeSantis targets Georgia's governor with a joke while discussing funding to help clean up the Everglades. https://t.co/CJwuUvvXBu pic.twitter.com/VYSZwj41Yg — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) November 18, 2019

The pay raise will impact more than 101,000 current teachers, according to the governor’s office.

“That’s something that will have a really meaningful impact in terms of recruiting and retaining folks,” DeSantis said.

There’s an additional $300 million for the Florida Classroom Teacher and Principal Bonus Program, scrapping Florida’s Best and Brightest program.

The governor says the back-to-school sales tax and disaster preparedness holidays will remain.

DeSantis also called for more $625 million in funding for Everglades restoration, water quality improvements, springs restoration, and to combat the harmful effects of algal blooms and red tide.

Florida’s growing opioid epidemic is targeted with more than $54 million in funding and an additional $17 million for new mental health and substance abuse funding.

The proposed budget invests $18.2 million to complete two state nursing homes, one in St. Lucie County, DeSantis said.

There are also millions for transportation and economic development, hurricane disaster recovery, public safety and elections security.