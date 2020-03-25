Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has no plans to issue stay-at-home order

During Wednesday’s press conference at Florida’s Logistics Response Center in Orlando, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said that he has no plans to issue a stay-at-home order for the entire state of Florida to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s certain parts of the state where you have more sporadic cases,””To order someone not to be able to earn a paycheck when them going to work is not going to have any effect on what we’re doing with the virus, that is something that I think is inappropriate.” Gov. DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the federal government has supported his decision.

DeSantis said that the areas in the state with the highest number of coronavirus cases (Miami-Dade County) have already issued stay-at-home orders.

The massive stay-at-home order in the state of New York, forced thousands of residents to flee the state, with some of them coming to Florida governor DeSantis said. He also mentioned that the order in California caused the residents to go out and party, or go to the beach. Gov. DeSantis said “You’re probably less dangerous driving your car to the office then being with crowds of hundreds of people. So you just gotta think it through,”

During the press conference the governor also stressed that anyone 65 or older, or those with underlying medical conditions, should self-isolate at home for 14 days.