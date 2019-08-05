Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags to stand at half-staff to honor shooting victims

Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered all flags in Florida to stand at half-staff in honor of this weekends mass shooting victims in both El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“In honor and remembrance of the victims of the senseless acts of violence in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio on August 3, 2019, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida,” Gov. DeStantis said in a statement Sunday.

20 people were killed and several others were injured in El Paso Texas Saturday, after a 21-year-old man opened fire inside of a busy Walmart. Authorities took the shooter into custody without incident and the shooter, Patrick Crusius, has since been charged with capital murder.

Several hours after the Texas shooting, another gunman identified as Connor Betts, opened fire in Dayton, Ohio’s historic Oregon District area killing 9 people including his sister who traveled with him and her male companion to the area. The gunman was then shot dead by six police officers as he attempted to enter a bar where several people ran to hide. 27 others were injured during the incident including the male companion.

President Trump has since held a press conference condemning the shootings and acts of “hate.” He also suggested a change in gun laws.

Flags have been ordered to stand at half-staff until the expiration of the president’s directive at sunset on Thursday.

