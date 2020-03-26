Florida Health Officials Begin PBIA Screenings for NY, NJ, CT Passengers

The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that screenings have begun at Palm Beach International Airport for all passengers arriving on flights from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The action is part of the new executive order that Gov. Ron DeSantis issued this week to combat the coronavirus.

The screenings are being conducted by the Florida Department of Health at the state level with assistance from the National Guard, says Florida Department of Health – Palm Beach County spokesman Alex Shaw.

Shaw explains that when passengers arrive in Florida, each “traveler or responsible family member (if traveling as a family) will be required to complete an airport traveler form. The form requires key information related to the traveler’s history including contact information and trip details be provided to DOH.”

The new executive order in Florida requires anyone traveling by airplane from the New York City area to Florida, or anyone who has traveled to Florida from that area in the last three weeks to self-isolate for 14 days.