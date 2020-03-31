Florida high school coach arrested for recording nude student

Police arrested a Florida girls high school coach for secretly recording videos of a topless female student on his cellphone.

The St. Augustine Record reports 38-year-old Darrell Andrew Crews coached a girls flag football team at St. Augustine High School. He was caught secretly recording a student who was changing clothes after school.

According to the arrest report, Crews sent the victim the nude photos Saturday. Crews told her someone anonymously forwarded the photo to his personal email. However, after recognizing something from the background the victim said she knew when the photo was taken. She told deputies it was just before her 18th birthday.

When officials questioned Crews, he confessed to taking the photo and said it was a screenshot of videos he secretly recorded.

The schools district recommended his termination.

Crews was booked into county jail Sunday on a charge of video voyeurism. He has been released on a $1,500 bond Monday afternoon.