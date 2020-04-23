Florida High School Student Gets Accepted into All 8 Ivy League schools

A North Florida high school student has quite a decision to make on his college education

Craig McFarland,a student at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville, recently learned that he has been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools.

The teen, who has a 4.98 grade point average and and has never gotten a “B” on his high school report card, is unsure which university he will ultimately attend.

“With coronavirus, I can’t do that, so the only metric that I have is based on experiences of current students and their virtual campus tours,” McFarland says.

CONGRATULATIONS! Craig McFarland, senior at Stanton College Preparatory School, is the newest member of a very exclusive club: The “I Was Accepted into Every Ivy League University In The Country Club.” #TeamDuval #WeHaveThat Full Story: https://t.co/ep0gwfw1g8 — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) April 21, 2020

He heard from Yale first, and then received acceptance letters from Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Dartmouth, and Cornell.

“With each school, I was more and more in shock,” adds McFarland, who says he plans to study medicine or law.

According to Craig’s mother, Donabel Santiago, he has always demonstrated strong initiative.

The single mom explains, “I’m very proud of him. I have three kids and I told them I don’t accept a ‘B’ as a grade because I know that they can bring me A’s.”