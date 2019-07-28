Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Faces Multiple Charges for Having Sex With 15 Year Old

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is facing multiple charges that he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 23-year-old Riley Schwarz is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious battery involving sexual activity of a minor between 12 and 16 years of age.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that deputies confronted Schwarz after the girl’s parents found a personal journal detailing their discreet relationship.

The girl told deputies that she and Schwarz had sex multiple times.

Deputies say Schwarz admitted to the relationship with the minor and surrendered himself to jail.

A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told the newspaper that Schwarz was terminated.

Online court records showed no current attorney for Schwarz, who remained in jail Saturday afternoon.