Florida Hiring 50 Full-Time Python Hunters

Florida officials are looking to hire 50 professional python hunters to help eradicate the ever growing population in the Everglades. The snakes are killing and eating wildlife and have no natural predators. Environmental experts say the snakes decimation of the Everglades is unsustainable.

The South Florida Water Management District pays python removal agents by the hour to hunt down treacherous snakes and dispose of them “humanely.”

The agency pays bonuses for knocking off snakes measuring more than four feet and for killing pythons that are guarding eggs.

According to Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Burmese pythons are not native to the U.S. and “negatively impact native wildlife in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have no criminal history.