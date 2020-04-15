Florida Inmate Arrested for Murder Days After Coronavirus Release

Florida Police say a man released from jail to avoid the spread of the coronavirus killed another man the day after being let out.

A day after being released, the sheriff’s office says, Williams became the suspect of a murder case.

Now, the 26-year-old is back behind bars for several new charges including second-degree murder with a firearm, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was originally arrested March 13 for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Williams, considered a low level drug offender, was let go from the Hillsborough County Jail along with more than 100 inmates released March 19 to curb the spread of the virus in detention centers and protect inmates and staff.

Authorities say the very next day Williams somehow procured a weapon and shot someone in the Progress Village area.

He was arrested and now faces charges of second-degree murder and gun possession aside from his previous drug counts.

Williams is being held on $250-thousand bond.