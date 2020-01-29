Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos

Inmates at a Florida jail are sewing cloth pouches for kangaroos and koalas orphaned by wildfires in Australia.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that inmates are using old uniforms to sew up pouches for orphaned kangaroos and koalas. Australia’s unprecedented wildfires season has killed more than a billion wild animals.

Seminole sheriff’s spokesman Bob Kealing said the jail had been working with Wildcare Australia.

Wilcare Australia made a statement on January 18th saying they have received “more than enough” pouches, however, if you already have pouches sewn, you can still send them.

“They’ve told us to finish the batch we’ve been working on and send them along,” Kealing said in an email. “From that point we’ll wait for if/when they say they need some more.”