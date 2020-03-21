Florida Keys closed to visitors starting Sunday

The Florida Keys will no longer be welcoming visitors starting Sunday night.

Officials made the decision Friday due to the concerns that virus may spread throughout the area.

Lodging businesses in Monroe County have been ordered to temporarily close their doors to new guests and refrain from taking new reservations at this time.

Long-term renters in vacation homes and R/V parks who have contracts of 28 days or more and are presently in the Keys are permitted to stay until the conclusion of their contracts.

The decision will remain in place until further notice.