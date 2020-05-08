Florida Keys Teen Wanted in Brother’s Murder Jumps in Front of Car

A Florida Keys teenager who is wanted for murder jumped in front of a moving vehicle on Thursday night in Islamorada, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver ran over 17-year-old Daniel Weisberger, who is the prime suspect in the murder of his 14-year-old brother, Pascal, according to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Helicopters, tactical teams and K-9 units from the Sheriff’s Office and neighboring law enforcement agencies searched for Weisberger on Thursday morning and afternoon.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Rick Ramsay says a neighbor heard a disturbance inside the family’s apartment around 4 a.m. About two hours later, the father, 43-year-old Ariel Poholek, came running out of the apartment and asked a neighbor to call for help.

Ramsay explains that when the attack on the younger teen took place, the father tried to investigate, when he, too, was attacked.

Update: Murder suspect injured after struck by vehicle on U.S. 1: https://t.co/RmY672sB2R pic.twitter.com/YqELLVDXLu — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) May 7, 2020

Sheriff’s deputies arrived within two minutes of the receiving the call, but Daniel Weisberger had already fled by then.

“The father relays he was held hostage in that room for approximately two hours while he had multiple injuries to his neck — the (older) son, still holding a butcher knife, would not let him leave,” Ramsay states.

“His injuries were described as severe,” Linhardt wrote about the father.

The younger brother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating the crimes, while Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.