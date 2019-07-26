Florida Lawmaker Reports Death Threats for Requesting FDLE investigate PBSO’s Handling of Epstein

A Florida lawmaker says she’s being threatened after calling for an FDLE probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s previous incarceration.

Democrat State Senator Lauren Book says PBSO’s investigation into itself is a conflict of interest and sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis asking that he order an FDLE investigation.

Book told the Miami Herald she’s been getting threatening calls from supporters of Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, who handled Epstein’s work release program during his 13-month prison sentence.

Palm Bch Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says he now has criminal probe of Jeffrey Epstein work release, 2008-9. This, as State Sen. Lauren Book says Sheriff’s allies pressuring her to back off request for state probe. Records show Epstein went home 9 times on work release. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/V2KAo7i1Qq — Chuck Weber (@ChuckWeber12) July 25, 2019

She asked Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday to investigate why the registered sex offender was allowed to work at a private office during his jail time.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office launched a criminal investigation into the deputies that supervised Epstein’s work release. This is in addition to an internal investigation that the department is already doing.

Epstein is alleged to have visited his Palm Beach estate at least nine times to possibly have sex during his work release program after pleading guilty to a prostitution charge in 2008.

Meanwhile, Epstein is on suicide watch after he was found on the floor of his cell with apparent injuries to his neck

Officials say Epstein is back in his New York jail cell after being treated for the injuries. He was found on the floor of his cell in a semi-conscious state with marks on his neck.

It is not clear whether Epstein harmed himself in an attempt to commit suicide or to get transferred or if he was attacked in his cell by another inmate.

An attorney for Epstein’s cell mate says that despite the rumors, his client had nothing to with the injuries.

Epstein who has pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, is next due in court on July 31st.