Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez Explains ‘Safe-at-home’

Monday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered south Florida residents to stay “safe at home.” What does this order mean? Are residents of Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties ordered to “stay and home?” No, according to Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez who told 850WFTL that the “safe at home order” still allows residents to leave their homes to make essential trips to the pharmacy, grocery store and gas station without facing any legal consequences. People can also go outside to exercise or walk as long as they don’t do it in groups.

The order also means that non-essential businesses must close displacing thousands of workers. Nuñez stresses that residents must adhere to the safe at home order because this is a serious health crisis. Nuñez adds that those 65 and older are definitely safer at home.

In fact, now the CDC is now considering suggesting that everyone wear a protective mask when leaving home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier, the CDC suggested that only the sick should wear a mask, but it is believed that thousands of people are shedding the virus, but have no symptoms. These people especially need to wear a protective mask.

Listen to entire interview with Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez here.

What is the difference between a “safe at home” and “stay at home order”?