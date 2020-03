Florida’s Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez joined the 850WFTL morning show to talk about the latest efforts the state is implementing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

South Florida is the epicenter of the virus in the state.

Nunez says right now there are 20 of the more than 60 counties in Florida that do not have a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Listen to full interview here.

Lt Gov Nunez