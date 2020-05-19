Florida man accused of exposing himself to woman at condo

The victim told police that the suspect’s penis and buttock were completely exposed. When the man looked up at the victim he told her, “This is what you do to me” and proceeded to walk over to a lounge chair and laid down on the chair. The suspect allegedly stated, “This is where you sit.” The suspect then allegedly lifted his legs and played with his penis and masturbated.
The victim stated she screamed and called 911. She also told police she felt as though he was stalking her because he sat in the pool chair she regularly uses. The victim told police the suspect took a morning swim in the pool regularly.
Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jousua Echezarreta, and he was arrested and charged with exposing sexual organs, loitering or prowling, resisting officer without violence, and stalking simple without threats.