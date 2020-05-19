Florida man accused of exposing himself to woman at condo

A Florida man is accused of exposing himself to a woman who was on her porch drinking her coffee.

The Naples Police Department received a call from a woman who said a man was playing with his genitals at an area condo.

The police report stated the victim lived on the second floor of the condominium, and her back porch overlooks the pool and the pool deck. The victim told police that she walked out to the porch and sat down to drink her coffee, when she saw a Hispanic male with no pants or underwear standing by the pool.