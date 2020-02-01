Florida man accused of hanging dog from tree, and punching child for not helping him hide the body

A Florida man has been arrested after he was charged with animal cruelty and child abuse.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 38-year-old Robert Leroy Edwards because he allegedly used an electrical cord to hang someone else’s dog from a tree by it’s neck because the animal wouldn’t stop barking. Police also say he punched a boy because the boy did not help him hide the dog’s body.

Investigators say another man who was in the house at the time heard the fuss and came downstairs to see what was going on. When he was “made aware of the senseless killing of the dog,” the person started arguing with Edwards, who then punched the man multiple times in the face.

Edwards was arrested on multiple felony charges, including the torturing of an animal, child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is being held without bond.