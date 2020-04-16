Florida Man Accused of Setting Person on Fire in Money Dispute

Sheriff’s officials near Jacksonville say they have arrested a man who is accused of setting another person on fire during a money dispute.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s officials arrested 35-year-old Brian Terrance Connor on charges of attempted first-degree murder, arson and burglary, for the Saturday night incident.

Investigators explain that Connor entered an apartment and started an argument before dousing the victim with a flammable liquid.

The person was able to run to another apartment in the complex while still on fire, and people there helped extinguish the flames, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim remains in critical condition after being flown to the UF Health burn unit in Gainesville, the Sheriff’s Office said. They did not release the individual’s name, age or gender.

Connor remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.