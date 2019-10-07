Florida man arrested after attempting to kill fetus by beating and raping pregnant girlfriend

Authorities in Gainesville, Florida have arrested a 20-year-old man after he reportedly beat and raped his pregnant girlfriend in an attempt to kill the baby.

The incident occurred Friday.

Officials say the suspect, Joseph Bernard J. Combs, went to the victim’s home and waited while she spoke to someone on the phone. Once she hung up the phone, Combs reportedly told her “I’m sorry, but I can’t let you have my son.”

That’s when Combs who had been dating the victim for a year, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into the living room where he began to punch and kick her in the stomach.

Combs then reportedly dragging the woman upstairs by her hair and continuing to punch and kick her in the stomach. When the victim attempted to run downstairs, he dragged her back and started to punch and kick her in the head.

Once Combs noticed the woman was bleeding from a cut on her head, he grabbed napkins and attempted to clean the wound before battering her once more saying.

According to the victim, as Combs battered her he said, “I’m sorry, but I have to kill the baby.”

Combs then pulled out a four-inch folding knife and held it to the woman’s throat but when the woman said “I’ll do anything, but don’t take my life,” Combs handed her the knife and instructed her to slit her wrist.

Just before the victim did as she was ordered, however, Combs stopped her and began raping her.

Authorities say the woman suffered extensive bruising on her stomach, both arms, her shins and her right breast. She also had a swollen jaw and a bloody eye.

Combs has since been taken to the Alachua County jail where he is being held on a $3.5 million bail.

According to the report, the victim was 19- weeks pregnant. It is unclear if the baby is expected to survive.