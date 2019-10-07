Florida man arrested after breaking into woman’s house and trying on baby clothes

Officials in Pensacola, Florida have arrested a 36-year-old man who reportedly broke into a woman’s home, held her hostage, and tried on her baby’s clothes while masturbating.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on June 2nd, however, the suspect Christopher Strickland, was arrested last week when investigators were able to match his DNA with DNA left at the crime scene.

According to the report, Strickland entered the home wearing women’s clothing and then grabbed the resident and held a pillow against her face. The resident struggled with Strickland and was able to get free. That’s when Strickland put a knife against her throat and told the woman, “If you try to get away again, I will kill your baby.”

Strickland then retrieved a bra and underwear from the victim’s dresser and put them on. The victim also says at some point during the ordeal, she witnessed him try on her infant’s clothing as well.

The victim says Strickland also dragged her into the living room and forced her to watch porn on his phone while he masturbated in front of her.

The victim told authorities that when she attempted to contact them, Strickland grabbed her, scratched her, and forced her to remain on the couch.

At around 9:00 am, Strickland left the home and told the victim “Do not call the police, because if you do, I will come back and kill you, because I am always around this area.”

Authorities were eventually able to track down Strickland. He is now facing several charges including aggravated assault, battery and home invasion.