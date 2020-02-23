Florida Man Arrested After Dragging, Fatally Running Over Girlfriend

Authorities say a woman was dragged for several hundred feet on I-75 near Gainesville on Saturday while holding onto the door of a truck before she lost her grip, was run over by the vehicle and died.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the woman’s boyfriend, 44-year-old Ryan Le Boss, early Sunday at his Lake City home, on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

Troopers say he was driving the Ford pickup truck involved in the incident, and several witnesses verified the initial report.

Alachua Co. FHP is requesting any info about this F -250 or F-350 pu or the white male driver- last scene sb on I-75 & exit on 39th Ave near 5 pm. The female passenger was dragged several hundred ft then run over by the rear tire and died @ Shands, call FHP or Crime Stoppers pic.twitter.com/pAZzajdXLm — FHP Gainesville (@FHPGainesville) February 23, 2020

Officials identified the girlfriend was 48-year-old Eileen Bocca, and say she died at a nearby hospital.

It is not clear whether Le Boss will face other charges.