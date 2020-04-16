Florida man arrested after threatening mass shooting at Publix

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says a man threatened to shoot up a grocery store because not enough people were wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Health officials have recommend using face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.)

Authorities say 62-year-old Robert Kovner posted the threat on social media. Investigators say he threatened to carry out the shooting at a Publix, but didn’t say which specific store.

Kovner was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a written threat of a mass shooting.