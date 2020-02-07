Florida Man Arrested For 66th Time

(Sarasota, FL) – A Sarasota is under arrest for the 66th time. The fugitive, Kizer Pontoon, is back behind bars after evading capture for months.

Deputies in Sarasota arrested Pontoon on Wednesday for a host of charges after he’d been on the run since last year.

The 28-year-old Pontoon has been arrested over the years on a laundry list of charges, from drugs, fleeing, fraud, aggravated assault, grand theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and on and on and on.

Criminal defense attorneys and law enforcement officials say Pontoon’s story isn’t unique in Florida.

Criminals commit crimes, get arrested, get a light sentence, get out, and commit more crimes. And so it goes.