Florida man arrested for allegedly sucking elderly patient’s toes

A 23-year-old man who works at a Florida hospital caring for the elderly is facing charges after he was allegedly caught sucking a sleeping patient’s toes, according to arrest records.

Police arrested Frantz Beldorin early Tuesday morning for battery on a person 65 years or older.

Investigators say the victim, a patient at Gulf Coast Hospital in Ft. Myers, told the sheriff’s office they were woken up on Monday after feeling someone touching their foot. He said he felt something wet between their toes, and he looked over, the victim said they saw Beldorin on his knees next to the bed.

The victim said they “ripped” the foot away from Beldorin.