Florida man arrested for customizing car to impersonate an officer

Police in Fort Myers have arrested a 30-year-old man who reportedly customized his 2009 Bentley to resemble a police vehicle and then began impersonating a cop.

Christopher Ted Duluk was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into allegations and complaints that Duluk was using his vehicle in a “reckless manner.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses came forward to say that Duluk used a police siren and lights to maneuver around traffic and to intimidate others in the community. He was also said to have pulled over another driver using the lights and siren but sped away from the scene as the driver began to pull over.

During their investigation into Duluk, authorities found that Duluk’s vehicle was equipped with police-style antennas, a speed measurement device similar to the ones used by law enforcement and a yellow State of Florida license plate with several LED police-style lights, despite not being a state employee.

Authorities were granted a warrant and arrested Duluk at his residence on Little Gem Circle in Fort Myers. He has since been charged with Falsely Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer. Deputies also seized the vehicle for forfeiture.