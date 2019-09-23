Florida man arrested for masturbating outside of a Chipotle restaurant

Police in Hollywood, Florida have arrested a man who was caught masturbating in his car with the windows rolled down in front of a busy Chipotle restaurant.

The incident occurred Saturday outside of the restaurant at 11029 Pines Blvd.

Police say several witnesses contacted them after seeing the suspect later identified as 55-year-old Craig Lawrence Fuller sitting in the driver’s seat of his black Ford Ranger with his privates exposed as he appeared to masturbate.

Authorities also reported that two of the vehicle’s windows were rolled down which exposed what he was doing to the public.

When Fuller noticed the sergeant approaching his vehicle, he then tried to lean forward to conceal what he was doing.

He has since been arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.