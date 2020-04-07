Florida man attacks cellmate after being asked for ‘courtesy flush’

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say 53-year-old Gilford Abshire attacked and beat his cellmate Monday morning after the cellmate asked him for a “courtesy flush.”

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the 65-year-old victim, who was in jail for violating his probation on DUI and drug-related charges, told deputies he was upset at Abshire throughout the day for passing gas and asked him for a “courtesy flush” because of the smell.

Instead, Abshire started kicking him while he was on the bottom bunk and then threw him across the cell. The victim was taken to the hospital where he suffered from a broken nose and three broken ribs.

Abshire now faces two felony counts of aggravated battery, and the two men are no longer roommates.