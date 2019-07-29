Florida man blames horse he stole for home break in

Authorities are reporting that a Florida man claimed that he attempted to break into a home because his horse got into the homeowner’s yard.

The incident occurred Thursday at a home in Pasco County.

The homeowner identified as Steve Ferguson told authorities that he caught the suspect, Lonnie Maddox, breaking into his home and confronted him. Maddox told Ferguson that it was actually his horse who broke into the home and that he was only trying to get her.

When authorities arrived, Maddox then told them that the horse wandered into Ferguson’s yard through a broken fence so he went after it. Once inside the yard Maddox says he became curious about the inside of the home because he was considering renting it.

Surveillance video from the home shows Maddox walking around the home with the horse. Maddox then tries to get into the home through the front door but when he was unsuccessful, he then breaks a window.

Authorities found the horse several blocks away from the home but it was later discovered that the horse did not belong to Maddox.

The horse has since been returned to it’s rightful owner while Maddox was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a dwelling.