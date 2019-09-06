Florida man breaks into home and makes himself breakfast

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a resident’s home and began making himself breakfast.

The incident was reported Tuesday around 4:00 am.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the resident told them that he woke up to find the suspect in his kitchen making breakfast. When the suspect noticed the resident, he then told the resident to “go back to bed.”

The resident then contacted the police and the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities were able to track down the suspect in a wooded area behind the home. The suspect has since been identified as 19-year-old Gavin Crim.

It was reported that Crim, who is a Marine, entered the home through an unlocked backdoor. Authorities believe that the alcohol may have been involved.