Florida Man Charged After Forcing Sex, Unknown Substances on Woman

A North Florida man is behind bars on sexual battery charges, following an incident that allegedly occurred last January.

Detectives arrested Efthimios Michael Zachary Mikedis on Wednesday.

According to deputies, he offered to give the victim a ride from Orange County to her aunt’s home in Marion County.

When Mikedis arrived to pick her up, the victim noticed a gun in his waistband. Mikedis was in the car with his mother, Shannon James, and another man named Robert McDaniel.

The victim reported to deputies that she told Mikedis she no longer wanted to go with them, but Mikedis told her she had to.

After she entered the van, Mikedis forced an unknown substance into her mouth.

He then escorted the woman to a camper behind a residence, where she began to lose consciousness.

Deputies say the woman recalls being sexually battered by both Mikedis and McDaniel.

After she woke up, she tried to call an Uber, but Mikedis forced another unknown substance into her mouth.

She then began to hallucinate. The woman told detectives that Mikedis also burned her hair with a cigarette, dragged her by the hair, and put scissors to her throat.

The woman was eventually taken to a Winn-Dixie parking lot by James and was forced out of the vehicle.

Efthimios Mikedis is charged with one count of sexual battery.

Meanwhile, detectives are still searching for McDaniel.