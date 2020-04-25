Florida man charged after spitting on police, claiming he has coronavirus

An Orlando man who spat on police officers, and claimed he had the novel coronavirus was arrested Monday night.

According to an arrest affidavit 25-year-old Christopher Abdad stole beer, drinks, and snacks from a 7-11, and threatened to shoot a store employee who confronted him.

Police say as he was getting arrested for theft, he tried to kick the officer who was attempting to handcuff him. Abad then told officers he had coronavirus, and proceeded to cough and spit on other officers, according to the affidavit.

Abad was arrested and charged with theft, assault, and battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police haven’t confirmed whether Abad was tested for the coronavirus after his arrest.