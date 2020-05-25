Florida man charged after toddler seen running on highway

Police arrested a Florida man after a driver spotted a runaway toddler in diapers on a highway at about 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year old Micah Adkins had put the 2-year-old child in bed and was checking emails but didn’t realize the boy had escaped. Adkins told police the child also escaped 3 days prior and the garage door had been left open. The child was found in a nearby car wash.

When police showed up to Adkins house on Sunday they saw the garage door and interior door open.

He was arrested and is facing a child neglect charge.