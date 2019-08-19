Florida man charged in mass shooting plot after investigators find weapons in his home

A Florida man has been charged with plotting to commit a mass shooting after authorities found that he lied about having any weapons in his apartment.

Officials were alerted to 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix, after his ex-girlfriend showed them several text messages from him where he claimed he wanted to be known as the most prolific killer in American history and that he already had a place in mind.

“When you look at this kid’s background, he is the profile of a shooter,” Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood said. “He lost his job, he lost his girlfriend, he’s depressed, he’s got the ammunition and he wants to become known for being the most prolific killer in American history.”

When Wix was arrested on Friday, he originally told authorities that he did not have any weapons and that he was only fascinated with mass shootings, however, when investigators, searched his apartment they found a .22-caliber hunting rifle and 400 rounds of ammunition.

Wix is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.