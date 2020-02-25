Florida Man Charged with Arson for Setting His Hospital Bed on Fire

A Florida hospital patient is accused of going to extremes to get his nurse’s attention. Police say John King set his own bed on fire this weekend at Advent Health New Smyrna Beach. King allegedly set the fire because he wanted to go home, but his nurses were ignoring him.

As nurses were distracted by the fire, King allegedly tried to make his escape, but he was stopped before he could make it to the elevator. No one was hurt, but the $4000 bed was destroyed.

King gave authorities the silver and red Bic lighter he used to start the fire and was arrested on a felony charge of arson, according to the police report.

King was originally admitted to the hospital for respiratory failure and admitted he had no intention of harming himself or anyone else, records show.