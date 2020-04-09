Florida Man Charged with Assault for Coughing on Store Employee

A Florida man is facing an aggravated assault charge, after authorities say he intentionally coughed on a cashier.

The store worker told deputies that 49-year-old Christopher Canfora, of DeBary, had complained just before the incident that he felt that social distancing precautions for the coronavirus pandemic are “getting out of hand.”

She added that Canfora then intentionally coughed on her and the cash register.

Today, deputies charged a DeBary man with aggravated assault after he intentionally coughed in the face of a retail store employee, claiming social distancing is "getting out of hand." Details at https://t.co/ICRFFuDKGs pic.twitter.com/tCtNrXIUcf — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 8, 2020

Deputies who arrested him said he denied the charges, and told them that he does not have COVID-19 symptoms.

The arrest report states that Canfora also told deputies that he did not expect anyone to understand his sense of humor.