Florida man claims guns found in SUV belonged to ‘John Wick’

A Port St. Lucie man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening her with a gun.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office say the man claimed the SUV and the guns found inside belonged to “John Wick.”

Deputies responded to a phone call on Sunday at a home in Port Saint Lucie, where a woman told them 27-year Getro Gelin assaulted her and pointed a gun at her, threatening to kill her.

When deputies arrived, the woman told them Gelin hid the gun in his Porsche SUV. When deputies searched the vehicle they found a handgun and rifle inside.

Gelin told the officers that the Porsche SUV and the weapons belonged to his cousin “John Wick.” John Wick is a fictional legendary assassin played by Keanu Reeves in the 2014 movie and its sequels.

He later admitted that he “lied about the name, but that he would not reveal his cousin’s name.”

Gelin was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. He has since been released after posting a $3,500 bond.