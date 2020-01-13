Florida man dead after being shot with his own gun during home invasion

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a suspect has died after he broke into a home and was shot with his own gun.

The incident was reported Friday in Bradenton, Florida.

The resident told authorities that the now identified suspect, 26-year-old Demetrius Downer, broke into his home and placed a pistol next to his head while he was sleeping.

Downer then reportedly began beating the victim with the gun and during the struggle, the victim gained control over the weapon.

The victim then shot Downer and ran next door to alert a neighbor to what was happening.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the gun inside the home and the backdoor of the home opened, however, Downer was no where insight.

After canvasing the areas, authorities located Downer’s body on the ground against a condo building near the home.

Officials reported that it appears that Downer died due to the single gunshot wound.