Florida man dumps bucket of dirt of car girlfriend was driving

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have arrested a 20-year-old man who reportedly used a front-end loader to dump a huge bucket of dirt on a car his girlfriend was driving after becoming upset with her.

The incident occurred Wednesday at 2:18 p.m.

Officials say Hunter Mills invited his girlfriend out to Crestview to have a talk but when she refused to answer a question, he jumped into the front-end loader and dumped the bucket full of dirt on the car.

The woman was not injured during the incident, however, the 2010 Cadillac that she borrowed was damaged.

Authorities say the driver side window of the vehicle was down at the time so dirt filled up the air vents, center console and power windows.

Mills has since been arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief over $1,000.