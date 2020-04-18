Florida man encased himself in concrete at governor’s mansion in Tallahassee

A Tallahassee police spokesman says 28-year-old Jordan Mazurek put PVC pipes horizontally into two 55-gallon plastic drums filled with concrete, with some sort of mechanism that locked his arms in place. Mazurek was apparently protesting prison conditions related to the coronavirus.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that one of Mazurek’s drums was painted with the words, “Stop the massacre.” The other read, “Free prisoners now.”

Police say it was not easy to get him out. It took about 5 hours to get him out.

(Photo via AP)

Police have charged Mazurek with restricting or obstructing access without violence and was given a traffic ticket for blocking the roadway.