Florida man exposes himself after hacking into online class

An Orlando man exposed himself to students after hacking into an online class being held by a public school in Florida, school officials said Thursday.

Orange County Public Schools sent out a letter to teachers notifying them that a man hacked into a Zoom video conferencing instructional lesson on Wednesday and exposed himself to the class.

The letter encouraged teachers to use the “waiting room” function in Zoom, which allows the host to control when a participant joins a meeting.

Orange County Public School officials didn’t provide further details, but said that Zoom wasn’t a district-supported application for teachers video conferencing needs.

Officials say law enforcement is currently investigating the case.