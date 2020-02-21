Florida Man Fatally Shoots Himself While Playing with a Gun

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Hernando County Sheriff is calling the shooting death of a Florida man a ‘horrible accident.’

The victim was playing with a gun while waiting for a haircut and fatally shot himself on Thursday, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The man sat down on a bucket outside his bedroom door while he waited for another man to cut his hair. He started playing with a handgun which accidentally went off, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was already dead when sheriff’s deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the victim or what kind of weapon was involved.