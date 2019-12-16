Florida man fatally shoots mother during argument

A South Florida man has been arrested after authorities say he fatally shot his mother during an argument.

The incident occurred at the family’s home in Margate on Sunday.

Authorities say 28-year-old Alexander Deltoro and his parents were driving home from a night out when they got into an argument. The argument continued to escalate and when the family finally got home, Deltoro pulled out a gun and fatally shot his mother in the face.

Deltoro is now facing a charge of manslaughter and a charge for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

A judge said Monday that there is “no word” for the allegations against Deltoro.

Deltoro has been given a $101,000 bond and was ordered to have no contact with his father.