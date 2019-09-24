Florida man fatally shot after attempting to help woman who was being attacked

The Tequesta police department is reporting that a 35-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday after he attempted to help a woman who was being attacked by her boyfriend.

According to the report, 28-year-old Bryan Bacallao and his girlfriend were arguing on a residential street when Bacallao grabbed his girlfriend by the neck and tried to force her to the ground. The victim, Justin Todd saw the incident and attempted to intervene. That’s when Bacallao pulled out a gun and shot Todd once in the chest.

Bacallao later told police that he feared for his life because Todd was much bigger than him. Once Todd began walking towards him, Bacallao told him to step away and then fired his gun.

Bacallao has since been arrested and charged with murder. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday morning where a judge denied him bond.