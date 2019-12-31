Florida man gets 17 years after wife signed for packages containing 1,000+ ecstasy pills

A South Florida man is headed to prison after his wife signed for two packages containing more than 1,000 ecstasy pills.

32-year-old, Eric Roper, was convicted in October on one count of possession with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on Monday after a jury found him guilty.

According to reports,federal agents stopped two packages addressed to Roper’s home, and planned a controlled delivery of fake pills in April. However, Roper’s wife answered the door when an undercover postal man made the delivery. She called Roper on the phone, and he gave her the instructions to sign for the packages.

He was arrested later that day after arriving home.

Roper’s wife was not charged.