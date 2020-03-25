Florida man jailed twice in 2 days for impersonating cop

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for impersonating a law enforcement officer just days after he was arrested for the exact same charge.

60-year-old LeRoy Stotelmyer was arrested on March 11 after investigators received a tip from a toll bridge attendant who said Stotelmyer flashed a law enforcement badge twice to avoid paying a $2 toll.

On-duty officers are allowed to cross free of charge, officials said.

The toll booth attendant told investigators that Stotelmyer flashed the silver badge at him, and he then showed LeRoy the article about his arrest for impersonating an officer. He said Stotelmyer then put away the badge and paid the toll.

Sheriff Rick Staly said Stotelmyer was arrested March 9 on charges of impersonating an officer and shoplifting. On March 11 he was charged with felony violation of pre-trial release and impersonating an officer. He was being held without bond.