Florida man making Snapchat video causes crash that killed 2

A Florida man is facing two counts of vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license after recording a Snapchat video as he drove through a red light and caused a crash that killed a woman and her son in October.

Police say 20-year-old Hunter Black ran through a red light and caused a crash that killed 41-year-old Alys Gonzalez and her 15-year-old son Aliandro Cond. The woman and her son were heading home from making food deliveries when Black’s Jeep crashed into them.

They both died at the scene. Black was taken to a hospital with a concussion and a broken rib, reports say.

Police discovered multiple videos of Black running stops signs and speeding.

Court records show Black had appeared in court five times for traffic offenses.

Black’s attorney says he’s cooperating with police.